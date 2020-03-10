We help organisations and individuals that make the world a better place by supporting them with award-winning communication campaigns.
Purpose Driven Change
What we do
“The Higginson team were supremely professional and a pleasure to work with. They were with us during a particularly critical period, when their political and PR nous really helped supercharge our efforts and our output, including impressive high-profile coverage. Higginson delivered both strategically and tactically, with enthusiasm and good humour as well – these guys are good.”
“Higginson are the perfect fit. John has a proven track record in political campaigning while Clodagh has the media contacts and nous to achieve our ambitious aim.”
“The Higginson team is passionate, creative and packed with expertise. Clodagh and John bring years of frontline journalistic experience to their work and are never short of offering original perspectives. A brilliant group of people to work with.”
“I would highly recommend John and Clodagh and their impressive team.”
“Higginson provide an excellent team, high level strategy, press coverage, access to key decision makers and influencers and opportunities to communicate our message. In September 2019 the United Kingdom announced a £1.3 billion climate and biodiversity package. At all times Higginson were engaged and supportive above and beyond the call of duty. Higginson really cares – about the client and about the mission.”
“The team at Higginson Strategy instantly understood the ethos behind Invisible Britain. More importantly, they also knew how to communicate its intentions and reach the right audience to make sure we raised the funding needed to take the project to the next stage.”
“I had to admit I had to be convinced about using a PR firm. I was worried they wouldn’t ‘get’ who we were. In a very short time we were featured heavily in some of the most respected publications in our industry. Additionally Higginson was integral in helping us to identify how we talk about what we do as an organisation.”
“The level of personalisation that you get from two people who clearly know their stuff is impressive and well worth investing in.”
“Higginson really thinks through what you are seeking to achieve – the outcomes. Then explores how to get there. With a very engaging, frank, challenging, pragmatic, informed, and supportive approach. Thoroughly recommended.”
Awards
Best use of creativity
Not-for-profit campaign of the year
Integrated Communications
Boutique Agency of the Year
Best use of Media Relations
Outstanding New Public Relations Consultancy
Consultancy Campaign of the Year
Consultancy campaign of the year
Media Relations Campaign
Corporate Purpose
Healthcare/Pharma Campaign
New agency of the year
Social Media Campaign of the Year
Consultancy of the year
Corporate social responsibility campaign of the year
New agency of the year
Social media campaign of the year